Big Bash League 2022-23: Broadcasters List, TV Channel in India, Start Times, Live Streaming Info of BBL 12

BBL season 12 will see 8 teams battle in double round-robin matches with the top five after the league stage heading into the next round or the play-offs - Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and then the final.

The table topper and second placed teams after the round-robin round will play the qualifier with the winner earning a direct entry into BBL 12 Final, while the loser of the qualifier gets another shot at reaching the summit clash via the Challenger, where they will face the winner of the knockout.

The knockout will see the third-placed team face the winner of the eliminator, which will be played by the fourth-placed and fifth-placed teams. The BBL 2022 playoffs will be held from January 27. 2023 to February 4, 2023.

Here is all you need to know about the start date, timings and telecast information for Big Bash League 2022-23:

Big Bash League 2022-23 start date and timing

When does Big Bash League 2022-23 start and end?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 starts on December 13, 2022 with the group stages and ends with the final on February 4, 2023.

What time (IST) do the Big Bash League 2022-23 matches start?

There are many start times for league stage matches. The earliest match starts at 8:10 AM IST followed by 10 AM IST, 11 AM IST, 11:30 AM IST, 1 PM IST, 1:35 PM IST, 1:45 PM IST, 2:10 PM IST and finally 3:45 PM IST.

The knock out stage or play-off matches - Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and Final will all be played at 1:45 PM IST.

Big Bash League 2022-23 Broadcasters List

Country/Terriotry Telecast & Live Streaming India Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 1 & SonyLIV (Internet) Australia Fox Cricket, Seven Network, Kayo Sports (Internet) & 7plus App (Internet) New Zealand Sky Sport Pakistan PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network) South Africa SuperSport United Kingdom Sky Sports United States Willow TV Afghanistan Sony Sports 1 & SonyLIV (Internet) Bangladesh Sony Sports 1 & SonyLIV (Internet) Sri Lanka Sony Sports 1 & SonyLIV (Internet) Canada CBN, ATN Cricket Plus Europe LiveNow Ireland Sky Sports Middle East beIN Sports North Africa beIN Sports North America Willow TV

Which TV channel will telecast Big Bash League 2022-23 matches in India?

In India, fans can watch matches on Sony Sports Network channels - Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 2.

How to stream Big Bash League 2022-23 tournament online in India?

Big Bash League 2022-23 can be streamed live on Sony Pictures Network (SPN) OTT platform Sony LIV in India via the app and website (subscription required).