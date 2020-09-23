Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Big setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore as key all-rounder suffers side strain

By
Setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore
Setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Dubai, September 23: In a massive blow to their team balance, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kings XI Punjab, may be even for more matches, on Thursday (September 24) after suffering a side strain, the team's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said.

Morris, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department, had also missed the team's opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a slight side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well," Hesson said in a video posted by on RCB's Twitter handle.

"This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side.

"Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him," he added.

After a nightmarish 2019 season where they finished last, RCB began this year's IPL 2020 campaign on a positive note, registering a 10-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

More ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 5 September 23 2020, 07:30 PM
Kolkata
Mumbai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 15:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More