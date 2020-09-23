Big setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore as key all-rounder suffers side strain

Dubai, September 23: In a massive blow to their team balance, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kings XI Punjab, may be even for more matches, on Thursday (September 24) after suffering a side strain, the team's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said.
Morris, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department, had also missed the team's opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a slight side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well," Hesson said in a video posted by on RCB's Twitter handle.
"This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side.
"Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him," he added.
After a nightmarish 2019 season where they finished last, RCB began this year's IPL 2020 campaign on a positive note, registering a 10-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
