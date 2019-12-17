Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Black Caps call up Jamieson after losing Ferguson

By Rob Lancaster
Kyle Jamieson

Melbourne, December 17: New Zealand have called up uncapped pace bowler Kyle Jamieson to replace the injured Lockie Ferguson ahead of the second Test against Australia.

Ferguson is to return home after suffering a calf strain on his Test debut in Perth, where the Black Caps suffered a 296-run defeat inside four days.

Jamieson - who represented New Zealand at the 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup - could now make his international bow at the MCG, the 24-year-old having caught the eye of team management while playing for Auckland.

Ferguson to miss rest of Black Caps' series in Australia

"It's an exciting opportunity for Kyle, who has impressed in the Plunket Shield domestic four-day competition," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

"We've also been really encouraged by his progress in the New Zealand Cricket winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A.

"Standing at over two metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers."

Having sent down 11 overs in the first Test, recording figures of 0-47, Ferguson is set to be out for between four and six weeks.

He was selected in the absence of Trent Boult, who missed the game due to a side strain. However, the left-armer could be back in time to feature in Melbourne, with the next game starting on December 26.

New Zealand hopeful Boult will be back for second Test

"We're all absolutely gutted for Lockie," Stead added. "He'd worked really hard to earn his Test debut and to have it cruelly halted by injury was truly unlucky.

"He'll return home to begin his recovery with an eye to India's tour of New Zealand starting in late January."

More LOCKIE FERGUSON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CAG 1 - 2 LAZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue