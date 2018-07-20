Blind cricket: India take a 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka

The hosts won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. Indian captain Ajay Reddy and Durga Rao gave a flying start with an opening-wicket partnership of 42 that ended when the latter ran himself out.

With useful contributions from the middle order, India, who are the world champions in this format posted a respectable total of 180 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs.

Ramesh top scored for the visitors with 42.

In reply, Sri Lanka made a decent start and at one point looked like they would easily chase down the total.

But some brilliant bowling from the visitors brought them back into the game as Sri Lanka lost wickets in a heap and they fell short by three runs.

Ramesh, who starred in India's seven-wicket win in the first match, took two crucial catches that paved the way for the visitors' victory in the second match.

The teams will meet again at the same same ground on Monday (July 23) for the third match of the series.

The remaining two matches will also be held at the same venue a day later.

Brief scores: India 180/8 in 20 overs (Sunil 42, Ajay 31, Ganesh 27) bt Sri Lanka 177/8 in 20 overs (Ajith Silva 64 not out, Chandana 41; Amol 2-18) by three runs.



Man of the Match: Sunil Ramesh