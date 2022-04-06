Blow for Rajasthan Royals: Pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile to miss entire IPL 2022, leaves team bubble

Coulter-Nile, an Australian pacer, was part of RR’s playing 11 in the first match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. But he was forced to leave the field even before completing his quota of 4 overs.

Coulter-Nile has not taken to the field since then and pacer Navdeep Saini replaced him in the 11 for the next two matches against Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajasthan Royals physio John Gloster announced through a video posted in the RR website the news about Coulter-Nile’s departure from the bubble and the Australian leave on Thursday (April 7).

“I had the pleasure of introducing Nathan to the bubble and RR family. But now I have the unfortunate task of wishing him farewell. It is hard to lose someone, particularly when it is through injury. And you know, we were really looking forward to spending a lot of time with you throughout this tournament but unfortunately that’s not going to be so.

“He is leaving us tomorrow morning. But you know are you are a big part of us. What you already given to us has been massive. Having you around the group, given, we have learned a lot from you as well. So, travel safely, and if anything you need from us, we are always here and we are looking forward to you being back with us, whenever that might be. Travel safely,” said Gloster.

The RR has not revealed anything about seeking a replacement for Coulter-Nile.