Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Sportspersons condole MS Dhoni biopic actor's death

By

Mumbai, June 14: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who became a household name for his portrayal of MS Dhoni in the latter's biopic, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday (June 14), police said.

The 34-year-old Rajput's last big-screen release was Nitesh Tiwari's "Chhichhore". Sushant gained popularity for his work as the protagonist in the biopic based on the former India captain. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the biopic titled 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' was released in 2016.

"He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Sushant was seen very close to Dhoni while filming the biopic on the Ranchi cricketer and practised hard under the watchful eyes of former India wicketkeeper Kiran More in the nets to perfect his batting moves.

Gone to soon my friend, says Kiran More who trained Sushant Singh Rajput for MS Dhoni biopic

His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show "Pavitra Rishta" made his foray into films with "Kai Po Che!" in 2013. He also starred in movies such as "Shuddh Desi Romance", "PK", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya".

Sushant's death has shocked the entire nation and sports fraternity also took to Twitter to condole the demise of the talented actor.

More SUICIDE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue