Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Sportspersons condole MS Dhoni biopic actor's death

The 34-year-old Rajput's last big-screen release was Nitesh Tiwari's "Chhichhore". Sushant gained popularity for his work as the protagonist in the biopic based on the former India captain. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the biopic titled 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' was released in 2016.

"He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there," Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

Sushant was seen very close to Dhoni while filming the biopic on the Ranchi cricketer and practised hard under the watchful eyes of former India wicketkeeper Kiran More in the nets to perfect his batting moves.

His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show "Pavitra Rishta" made his foray into films with "Kai Po Che!" in 2013. He also starred in movies such as "Shuddh Desi Romance", "PK", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya".

Sushant's death has shocked the entire nation and sports fraternity also took to Twitter to condole the demise of the talented actor.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant — Kiran More (@JockMore) June 14, 2020

This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/eGImqT7SNN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 14, 2020

Sunday shocker. Just learnt actor #SushantSinghRajput has commited suicide — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 14, 2020

I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020

In utter shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the demise of the talented actor #SushantSinghRajput .One could never tell what internal turmoil he was enduring behind that charming boyish smile to take such a drastic step. You will be missed. #RIP #Mentalhealth #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/U8MQZKDFNP — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 14, 2020

I really can’t believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don’t know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside! 💔 #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/kQrcdiE11T — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2020

Very very sad to hear about this. RIP #sushantsinghrajput https://t.co/28BiK4Li0l — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 14, 2020

Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important.



My heartfelt condolences to #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family pic.twitter.com/RfGMzcvrc8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Scenes outside @itsSSR 's residence. The actor was found hanging in his apartment. We are as devastated as everyone by his demise. May his soul rest in peace!#SushantSingh #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/MIvbHgaEJY — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) June 14, 2020

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020