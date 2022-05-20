Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan asks Ravi Shastri if he has any future in IPL, gets this response - Watch

Mumbai, May 20: Former India captain Ravi Shastri and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan engaged in a game of cricket on a rooftop where the latter even asked the former India Head coach if he as any chance in the IPL. Known as Mr Perfectionist, Aamir had some fun in their latest interaction with Shastri - who is famous for his distinct style of commentary.
In a recent video posted on Star Sports' social media handles, the Bollywood superstar could be seen plying his trade in cricket on the terrace. The actor also asked Shastri's opinion about his batting style and technique.
While showcasing his skills, Aamir even went on to make a passing remark - "IPL mein chance hai kya (do I have a chance to feature in the IPL)?"
His comment received a quirky reply from Shastri, who is a part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing IPL 2022. When asked by anchor and commentator Jatin Sapru about Aamir's cricket skills, Shastri said in a jest, "Hey Jatin, he looks in good nick. Probably needs to spend a little more time on his footwork, but should get into most teams."
The boss has spoken! 🗣️#AamirKhan, What do you think of @RaviShastriOfc's analysis of your batting? 🤔@AKPPL_Official | @jatinsapru pic.twitter.com/uR7jrgKzgN— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2022
The quirky banter didn't end there as the actor's production house - Aamir Khan Productions - shared a video on Friday (May 20) which showed Khan getting disheartened with Shastri's analysis.
The tweet also rallied behind Aamir with #AamirInMyTeam, encouraging fans to add the actor to their respective teams.
"Ravi, I am a little disappointed that you are not happy with my footwork. I don't think you have watched Lagaan," Aamir could be heard saying.
"Don't think you've had a proper look - now look at me again," said the actor and broke into a dance move with an aim to prove the point that his footwork is top-notch! "Please recommend me to someone," he added further.
When the boss demands, you deliver. 💯 #AamirKhan has begun working on his footwork. 👍 @RaviShastriOfc toh selection pakka samjhe na? #AamirInMyTeam@jatinsapru @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/cBkLoH2VnG— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 20, 2022
Aamir and Shastri's fun chat has taken social media by storm with their conversation receiving many plaudits and responses from viewers and fans alike. The fans are now waiting for Shastri's response to Aamir.
