Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan fails cricket test taken by Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh!

In a fun cricket session with former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, who are a part of Star Sports' studio show 'Cricket Live', the actor was made to realise that cricket is a craft that he is yet to master.

Earlier, during the 'Cricket Live' show on Star Sports, Harbhajan and Irfan after watching the video of the senior actor, where he could be seen playing cricket on a rooftop terrace. The actor had urged Ravi Shastri to give his opinion on his cricketing talent and even asked if he has any chance in the IPL. While Shastri appreciated his 'unique' foot movements, the duo of Harbhajan and Irfan advised Aamir to stick to his acting as cricket wasn't his cup of tea.

The duo stood vindicated when Aamir failed to pass the cricket test against them and the former India cricketers suggested that anchoring on Cricket Live show would be a more suitable role for the actor.

Watch: Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh ask Aamir Khan to stick to acting

In the latest fun and quirky video shared by Star Sports, Aamir was cleaned bowled on Irfan's very first ball! And when he tried showcasing his bowling skills, Harbhajan dispatched Aamir's delivery into the orbit. The actor eventually gave up the thought of playing cricket while Irfan and Harbhajan cheered him up by suggesting he should pick up something that suits him like playing a host on the show.

Watch: Aamir gives up the thought of playing cricket

#AamirKhan decided to prove his mettle in 🏏 in front of @IrfanPathan & @harbhajan_singh & we couldn't wait for the action to unfold!



How did it go? Find out 👇#AamirInMyTeam | @AKPPL_Official pic.twitter.com/KPiLeXcFox — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 24, 2022

So, Aamir Khan is set to host a special segment on Star Sports Cricket Live and entertain the fans with his anchoring skills. Fans can get ready for another fun and engaging session of Cricket Live with Aamir Khan, fondly called Mr Perfectionist, on May 28.