Cricket Kajol and Akshay Kumar Lead Bollywood's Cheer for Indian Women's Cricket Team at ICC World Cup 2025

As the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 approaches, Bollywood stars Kajol and Akshay Kumar have shown their support for India's Women in Blue. Through a message on JioStar platforms, they encouraged fans to cheer for Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and their teammates with the same enthusiasm as they do for the men's team.

Kajol expressed her support by holding Harmanpreet Kaur's jersey and stating, "I want to present a special point to you. Our cricket team, our Women in Blue, is going to win the World Cup and make history. Will you be a witness? Jersey same toh, Jazbaa bhi same." Her words aim to inspire fans to rally behind the women's team.

Akshay Kumar shared his experience of attending the 2017 World Cup final. He said, "I still remember the 2017 World Cup final. I took a train from Scotland and went to the stadium to watch the final. That's when I saw the passion of our women's cricket team. Why did I go? Because that's when I understood that there's no gender in cricket. There's only one jersey, one passion, and one team. Team India."

In his message, Akshay Kumar emphasized that true support comes when fans cheer equally for both men's and women's teams. He added, "The real fan is the one who stands with every player, whether it's a man or a woman. This is the sign of the real blue. 'Jersey Wahi, Jazba wahi!'" His words highlight the importance of equal support for all players.

Akshay also held Smriti Mandhana's No. 18 jersey in his video message, reinforcing that whether it's Virat Kohli or Smriti Mandhana wearing it, the jersey remains unchanged. The Indian team's campaign kicks off against Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati, creating excitement across India as fans eagerly await their performance.

The backing from Bollywood's top stars adds momentum as India's Women in Blue prepare for their home tournament. With national support behind them, they aim to create history at this prestigious event.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will be broadcast live starting September 30 on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. Fans can catch all the action as it unfolds during this thrilling competition.