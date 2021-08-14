Cricket
Bottle cork thrown at KL Rahul during 3rd day's play in second Test

By Pti

London, Aug 14: A bottle cork was hurled at India's first innings centurion KL Rahul from the spectators stand during the pre-lunch session on the third day of the second Test against England, here on Saturday.

Rahul, who scored a sublime 129 in the first innings, was seen with an object that looked like a champagne bottle cork during the 69th over, bowled by Mohammed Shami.

It was after the fourth delivery of Shami's over that Rahul, who was fielding near the boundary ropes, was targeted. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn't pleased with the incident and instructed Rahul to throw it outside.

The game was briefly halted as Indian players were seen talking to umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth. It couldn't be confirmed whether this was just about an informal way of drawing umpire's attention or a formal complaint.

Earlier this year, Indian team faced racist taunts during their tour of Australia where Mohammed Siraj was abused and that led to eviction of spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground during the New Year's Eve.

In fact, the Indian team had lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon back then, who had given them an option to walk out.

Story first published: Saturday, August 14, 2021, 20:26 [IST]
