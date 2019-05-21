Bumrah can burn opposition with pace: Thomson

Bumrah has been rated as the world's best bowler by Sachin Tendulkar and the legendary Dennis Lillee's former new ball partner's words only add to the Gujarat slinger's exponentially growing reputation.

"Bumrah is really good. He is someone, more that he has bowled, the better he has got. That's how it should work," Thomson, one of the fastest of his times, said.

"He mixes it up. And he is awkward to read. I haven't seen batsmen reading him well. He is unorthodox and that's what makes him different," said Thomson.

According to Thomson, Bumrah, along with Kagiso Rabada, will be the two bowlers to watch out for as they can put their hand up and respond to situations.

Talking about pace bowling, Thomson is a touch worried about Mitchell Starc's form but agreed that the left-arm quick would be a vital cog in Australia's wheel.

"I hope Starc is on song during World Cup as of late he has been all over the shop like last summer," Thomson said about Australia's senior-most pacer.

"Starc, if he can bowl well can be as good as anybody in the world. He is precious man. He needs to bowl quick and at the same time, be accurate. He gave too much away in the past," he added. Thomson, however, is not happy that Josh Hazlewood is not in the bowling unit even though it seems quite decent.

"Pat Cummins is not a problem in my books. He has talent. We don't have Hazlewood but he could have been there. Still I would say our bowling attack is pretty good," he added.