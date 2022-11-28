Cameron Green excited to be part of IPL 2023 after registering name for auction

The 23-year-old youngster, who will be among many players that go under the hammer, is expected to attract huge interest from the franchises during the IPL players auction, scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23.

Green said the IPL has the best environment that a cricketer needs to hone his craft and revealed that he spoke to some players from the Western Australian side about their experience in the T20 league.

"I have registered for it. It will be an exciting opportunity. Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) setup about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"They speak about the quality coaches that you're around, the quality players that you're around. They're all the best in the world at their craft.

"It's a craft that I haven't been exposed to too much. I'm so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that's probably one of the best environments to learn in," he added.

Green also added that he is preparing for hours with his father, Gary on bowling machines and speaks about the challenges a batter faces when playing the different formats of the game.

"I had a few sessions on the bowling machine basically trying to change my contact point. In T20 cricket, you're meeting the ball so far in front of you, so you get that full swing," he said.

"To try to rein it back and hit the ball under your eyes (is difficult). I had a few good sessions basically just playing the defence shot and just getting your balance right and being able to leave the ball - that felt weird.

"It's a challenge for all guys that do chop and change (formats). I'm just getting exposed to it now."

Green will now focus on the red-ball as Australia will be involved in the two-match Test series against the West Indies starting November 30 in his home-town Perth.