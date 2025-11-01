Cricket Can KKR get KL Rahul in Trade Window ahead of IPL 2026 Auction? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 23:04 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kolkata Knight Riders' interest in KL Rahul has become one of the biggest talking points of the IPL 2026 trade window, as the two-time champions look for a fresh start after a disappointing 2025 season.

While there is real intent from KKR to secure the dynamic Indian opener from Delhi Capitals, various factors make this a complex potential deal.

KKR's intent to acquire KL Rahul is genuine, as management wants both an assured top-order batter and a potential new captain after missing the playoffs last season. Rahul's proven consistency-crossing 500 runs in seven of the last eight IPL seasons and providing wicketkeeping options-perfectly fits Kolkata's needs. His past working relationship with KKR's coaching staff, especially Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar, adds another layer of intrigue and hope for such a trade.​

However, a trade is far from straightforward. Rahul was a pivotal performer for Delhi in 2025, scoring 539 runs and helping them secure a playoff spot, making DC reluctant to let him leave easily. For a deal to materialize, KKR must offer significant value in return-something both franchises are struggling to find common ground on, given KKR's reluctance to part ways with their core stars.​

Delhi Capitals are clear in demanding value for any move involving Rahul. While names like Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell have surfaced, KKR management considers these players untouchable given their importance to the squad and brand value. Delhi is keenly interested in young, high-potential assets, which complicates matters for Kolkata.​

The one prominent name that continues to surface is Venkatesh Iyer. Bought for a massive INR 23.75 crore, Iyer had a poor IPL 2025 with only 142 runs in 11 matches. KKR may look to offload him both to free up funds, but there are no potential suitors for the Knight Riders batter, and that may complicate the deal.