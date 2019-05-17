Cricket

Captains conclave: DRS in Ranji Trophy, dropping coin toss mooted

By
BCCI held Ranji captains conclave on Friday
Mumbai, May 17: The introduction of Decision Review system in Ranji Trophy and doing away with the concept of coin toss were among some of the suggestions put forward by the captains and the coaches of the domestic teams during a conclave conducted by the BCCI, here on Friday (May 17).

During the conclave, the captains and coaches called for the introduction of DRS with the available technology for televised (television and digital broadcast) Ranji Trophy games.

Multiple umpiring howlers marred the Ranji semifinal between Saurashtra and Karnataka, last season. Key batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was ruled not out despite a huge nick and his century changed the course of the match.

The captains and coaches also deliberated over the relevance of Duleep Trophy and the Irani Trophy. "With the domestic structure now involving 37 teams, a discussion was held on the relevance and significance of Duleep Trophy and the Irani Trophy and opinion on the same was sought," a source who attended the conclave, said.

It was also discussed if knockout games of Ranji Trophy should be on home-and-away basis or at neutral venues. To improve the standard of the games, suggestions were made regarding the "introduction of evaluation reports by Match Referees about umpires" and "evaluation of Match referees by the umpires."

Issues related to the "quality of balls" used throughout the season and "slow over rates" were also discussed and suggestions were sought during the conclave. For suggestions to become a reality, the approval of the BCCI technical committee and then the ratification by the General Body is required.

As of now there is neither the technical committee nor the General body since an ad-hoc body is running the affairs of the cricket body.

 
Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 17:46 [IST]
