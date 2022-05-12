Chennai Super Kings eliminated from IPL 2022 Playoffs race: What went wrong for CSK, match result list

After this defeat, CSK under MS Dhoni have 8 points from 12 matches and the maximum points they can reach is 12 even if they win the remaining two matches and that will not help them qualify for the knockouts.

With 2 teams are already on 14 points — Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore — and one team on 16 points, Lucknow Super Giants, there is no chance for CSK to be in the race to playoffs.

Gujarat Titans have already been qualified to the playoffs with 18 points, the first team to do so in IPL 2022.

MI have already been eliminated from the race to the IPL 2022 playoffs. They now have 6 points from 12 matches. The course of the match was almost decided once Mumbai bowled out Chennai for a paltry 97.

The Wankhede Stadium pitch offered some carry and pace to the MI pacers — Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith. The trio bowled with venom and pace, and used the short-pitched deliveries to telling effect.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni played a lone hand with an unbeaten 36 but there was no real support for him from the other end.

The CSK bowlers tried their best to make a match out of it but the total was just too inadequate for it and they went out of the IPL 2022.

Here is how the IPL 2022 panned out for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

1. CSK match list in IPL 2022

1. CSK lost to KKR by 6 wickets

2. CSK lost to LSG by 6 wickets

3. CSK lost to PBKS by 54 runs

4. CSK lost to SRH by 8 wickets

5. CSK beat RCB by 23 runs

6. CSK lost to GT by 3 wickets

7. CSK beat MI by 3 wickets

8. CSK lost to PBKS by 11 runs

9. CSK beat SRH by 13 runs

10. CSK lost to RCB by 13 runs

11. CSK beat DC by 91 runs

12. CSK lost to MI by 5 wickets

2 Top run-getters for CSK in IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 313 runs, Avg: 26.08, SR: 132.62

Shivam Dube: 289 runs, Avg: 32.11, SR: 157.92

Ambati Rayudu: 271 runs, Avg: 27.10, SR: 124.31

Devon Conway: 231 runs, Avg: 57.75, SR: 154

Robin Uthappa: 230 runs, Avg: 20.90, SR: 134.50.

3 Top wicket-takers

Dwayne Bravo: 16 wickets from 10 matches

Mukesh Choudhary: 16 wickets from 10 matches

Maheesh Theekshana: 12 wickets from 9 matches.

4 What went wrong with CSK in IPL 2022

1. Appointing Ravindra Jadeja as captain backfired badly as the all-rounder never looked part of it and appeared a tensed man. MS Dhoni replaced him as captain mid-way through the IPL 2022 but that hardly invoked any magic apart from a spell of nostalgia.

2. Injuries to a key player like Deepak Chahar even before the start of the IPL 2022 threw their team balance to the winds.

3. Retained players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali had an underwhelming season as CSK struggled while setting or chasing the target.

4. Letting go someone like Faf du Plessis, a CSK stalwart but the Chennai did not bid for him in the auction to buy the South African back. It robbed them of an effective opener and a wonderful choice to captain in the place of Dhoni.