India vs South Africa: Cheteshwar Pujara falls for 6, check out his dismissals in last 5 innings

By
Visakhapatnam, October 3: Cheteshwar Pujara has been India's trusted No 3 for a while in Test cricket. But the Saurashtra man has gone through a trough in the last five Test innings, not a big concern but that itchy feeling when someone who is as solid as Pujara gets out without making a significant contribution.

Here MyKhel looks at his last five Test innings, including the first innings outing against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Thursday (October 3).

1. 6 vs West Indies, Antigua

Pujara's previous Test series was in Australia and it was a productive one for him. But he started the tour of West Indies on a rather poor note, cutting Rakheem Cornwall to point fielder Shamarh Brooks. There was a touch of impatience in his approach.

2. 27 vs West Indies, Antigua

Pujara looked quite alright in this innings, looked set. But Jason Holder trapped him with a ball that bounced a bit extra and a tentative-looking Pujara snicked the ball to Brooks at third slip. It looked more of a moment's indecision - to play or to leave.

3. 2. Vs West Indies, Jamaica

Kemar Roach snaffled Pujara with a good delivery that took the edge and flew to Shai Hope behind the stumps who grabbed a fine catch. Pujara continued to look for a good score.

4. 25 vs West Indies, Jamaica

Pujara looked to keep Kemar Roach out with a forward press but the ball landed on the length beat his downcoming bat to rattle the stumps. Rarely, Pujara's defence gets cracked like that.

5. 6 vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam

Vernon Philander bowled a delivery that moved away slightly after pitching but Pujara could not cover the movement and the ball took out off and middle stumps. However, Pujara has the class and technical ability to bounce back strongly from defeats and get a bigger score sooner than later. He could be eyeing the second innings at the ADCA-VCA stadium itself to make his mark.

Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
