Cheteshwar Pujara announces Retirement from all forms of Indian Cricket - A look at his Career and Numbers

Why did Cheteshwar Pujara announce Retirement from 'All Forms of Indian Cricket'? Where will he play next?

Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: A Look Back At IPL Career– Teams, Trophy Count, Runs Scored, Total Earnings By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 14:31 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's most resilient Test specialists, has officially brought the curtains down on his cricketing journey in India on Sunday, 24th August. His last outing in national colours came in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

Though he continued to participate in domestic cricket, being overlooked for consecutive Duleep Trophy squads signalled that his time in the national setup had ended.

While celebrated for his grit in Test cricket, Pujara's association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) adds an interesting dimension to his career. Known primarily as a red-ball batsman, he nevertheless featured in the IPL around seven seasons, representing four franchises.

Pujara began his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), being part of the squad from the league's inaugural season in 2008. He debuted in 2010, scoring 122 runs that year. He then joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2011 and spent three seasons with them, contributing 34 runs in 2011, 17 in 2012, and 92 in 2013-a year that also marked his entry into ODI cricket.

In the 2014 mega-auction, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) signed him for ₹1.9 crore. He played six matches, scoring 125 runs as PBKS reached their first-ever final before falling to KKR. Following his release, Pujara went unsold in six consecutive auctions. However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) surprised many by acquiring him for ₹50 lakh in 2021. Although he didn't make the playing XI, CSK's title win that year gave him his only IPL trophy.

Over 30 IPL matches, Pujara scored 390 runs in 22 innings at a strike rate of 100.80, with a top score of 40*. Across his IPL career, he earned a cumulative ₹12.22 crore in salaries-a figure reflecting his long association with the league despite limited opportunities.

Pujara's IPL stint may not have mirrored his legendary Test achievements, but it showcased his willingness to adapt and embrace new challenges. As he steps away from Indian cricket, his legacy as one of the finest Test batsmen of his generation remains untarnished, with the IPL chapter standing as a unique footnote in an illustrious career.