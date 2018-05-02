Chris Gayle takes a break, goes fishing in Kerala

Gayle is having a holiday in a resort in Kollam, Kerala, with his family - wife, daughter and mother in law. The Jamaican star has taken a liking for the Kerala backwaters, geographically similar to the West Indian islands.

"Yes, Gayle is staying with us from Sunday and he will be here till Thursday before returning for his training with the team. He is thoroughly enjoying his stay in Kerala and has already tried his hand in boating and fishing. He also had undertaken ayurvedic massage and loved Kerala cuisine especially the fish preparations. He liked the pearl spot and pomfret so much here," said a resort official.

Gayle has taken this IPL by storm scoring 252 runs in just four matches with a hundred and two fifties. Imagine the big West Indian had to wait till the final round of the IPL auction held in January in Bengaluru and at that time it looked more like a mercy picking.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore did not retain Gayle after assuring him so and he did not hide his displeasure on the episode.

"It was disappointing from that end, because they had called me. They wanted me in the team and I was told that I will be retained. But they never called back after that. So that gave me the impression that they didn't want me and it's fine," Gayle was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"I can't fight with anyone. I think I had a wonderful CPL and BPL - where I scored two centuries for my side Rangpur Riders. The stats don't lie: 21 centuries, most number of sixes. If that doesn't put a stamp on brand Chris Gayle, I don't know what will," he said.

Gayle said it was surprising for him to wait till last round of IPL auction to get picked by a team. "I'll be honest in admitting that it was very surprising for me to not get picked by any team. I don't know what went behind closed doors but I also understand that these things happen," said Gayle.

"It's just the way it is. But it's fine. I've moved on from it. Like I said, it's a great opportunity to be playing for King XI Punjab and so far I've had a great time. Perhaps it was supposed to happen, you know. King Gayle; destined to be playing for Kings XI Punjab," he added.