Class of 2012 was one of the best English sides, current team is getting there: Buttler

India vs England: It's a huge challenge to face India in India, says Jos Buttler

In 2012, Cook's men beat a formidable Indian side, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 2-1 in its own den in a four-Test series.

Incidentally, current skipper Root made his debut in the final Test of that series in Nagpur. "Joe made his debut on that tour and has fond memories and learnings on what made us successful. That was one of the best England teams that we have ever had, quite amazing players," Buttler said during the virtual media interaction on Saturday.

"This side is in a little bit of a different stage in terms of journey, but certainly, getting towards that point. It's an exciting time to take up such a challenge against the best team in the world in their home conditions," added Buttler.

The 2012 series will always be remembered for Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar's bowling along with Kevin Pietersen's epic 186 in Mumbai.

Buttler remembers how India overpowered their good first-innings score in Chennai during the 2016 series. "When we played here in Chennai, four-five years ago, we scored 470 and India scored 700 something with Karun Nair scoring 300. So, it is a great education of what is big first- innings run in India and having the mindset and application to go and do that."

India is now a formidable force in Test cricket and Buttler, in jest, said given a choice he would neither face its first team nor the depleted side that beat Australia in Brisbane. "Obviously, the Australian series really showed world cricket the amazing strength and depth in Indian cricket.

"To go and win that series in Australia, when you are missing Virat (Kohli) after the first Test and having so many injuries, just shows there is fantastic strength and depth, competition in Indian cricket.

"A lot of cricketers, a lot of them (brought up) from the IPL, so (not) wanting to face either team really, but I know there will be no complacency from the Indian side.

"Virat would be coming back, had some time away from Test matches and he will be hungry to lead and play well, so it is going to be a great challenge."