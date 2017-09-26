Confirmed: Biopic on India women's cricket captain Mithali Raj on the cards

Mumbai, Sep 26: Days after reports confirmed that a biopic on veteran India woman pacer Jhulan Goswami will soon be a reality, now her fellow teammate and India skipper Mithali Raj's life story is also going to be presented on the silver screen.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures announced on Tuesday (September 26) that the life story of Raj will now be told through a Bollywood biopic and the right-handed batswoman from Hyderabad hopes it inspires young girls to explore sports as a career.

The studio, which has backed content-driven films Queen, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Drishyam, Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in the past, has acquired the rights for the biopic.

"I am extremely happy with this association with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Hoping that this movie inspires more people especially young girls to take up sports as a career," Mithali said in a statement.

Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and the only woman cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in ODIs.

She became a household name after leading the Indian woman cricket team to the finals of this year's ICC Women's World Cup. The Women In Blue lost the game by 9 runs against title favourites and hosts England but won millions of hearts with their game all through the tournament.

Mithali is also the first player to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs, apart from being the first Indian to have led the national team to an ICC ODI World Cup final twice - 2005 and 2017.

An Arjuna awardee, Mithali was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015, India's fourth highest civilian award for her contribution to cricket.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said in a statement: "Viacom18 Motion Pictures has always been the pioneer in showcasing content with the portrayal of strong women characters right from Queen to Kahaani to Mary Kom.

"We are proud to be collaborating with the young and inspirational Mithali Dorai Raj, a name single-handedly responsible for bringing about a shift in the way women's cricket team was perceived in our country."

The association between Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Mithali Raj has been facilitated by Varun Chopra - Director, Medallin Sports.

(With inputs from agencies)