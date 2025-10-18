Who Were The 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike? All You Need To Know

Cricket CONFIRMED! Steve Smith To Lead Australia If Pat Cummins Misses Ashes Opener By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Australia's chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that Steve Smith will captain the national Test side if regular skipper Pat Cummins is unavailable for the opening Ashes Test against England later this year.

The five-match 2025 Ashes series, set to begin on November 21 in Perth, could see a familiar leadership transition as Cummins continues to recover from stress fractures in his back. The pace spearhead is expected to miss the first Test but is aiming to return for either the second Test in Brisbane (December 4-8) or the third in Adelaide (December 17-21).

"If Pat doesn't play, Smudge (Smith) will captain. That's business as usual for us. That formula has worked," Bailey told the Sydney Morning Herald. "Regardless of whether he's playing, Pat's keen to be around because if he's not playing, he'll be rehabbing and getting ready and bowling, so he'll be with the team anyway. So that information flow and working together as captain and vice-captain will remain the same."

Smith, who was stripped of captaincy following the infamous Sandpaper Gate scandal in 2018, has led Australia on six occasions since his reinstatement as vice-captain - winning five and drawing one, including the Ahmedabad Test during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bailey expressed full faith in Smith's readiness and commitment ahead of the marquee series.

"Steve landed and he was at Cricket NSW (New South Wales) the next day, batting. So he'll do his thing. We've tried to tailor everyone's prep to suit them and certain obligations around that, but very comfortably, he'll be ready to go," Bailey said.

Statistically, Smith has a 57.5% win rate as Test captain, just behind Cummins' 62.16%, underlining both as strong leaders with contrasting styles.

Meanwhile, Australia's injury list lengthened with Cameron Green ruled out of the India ODI series due to side soreness. Bailey described the decision as precautionary: "It's a very conservative decision around getting that right, playing Shield three and four and bringing the bowling online. I don't think he's going to come out in the first Test and bowl 30 overs, but the expectation and plan that he'll be able to participate as an allrounder in that first Test is still well on track."