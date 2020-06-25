Cricket
Coronavirus: Former India all-rounder Robin Singh's car seized in Chennai for violating lockdown rules

By

Chennai, June 25: Former India cricketer Robin Singh's car was seized by Chennai Police on Thursday (June 25) for allegedly violating rules during the lockdown.

As per reports, the former all-rounder violated the regulations by travelling from Adyar to Uthandi for buying vegetables. As per the lockdown rules, people are advised to move only within 2kms from their place of residence to buy essential commodities.

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed strict lockdown in Chennai and other major cities to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Singh has not just played for India, he has even worked with the Indian cricket team as a fielding coach after retiring from international cricket.

Earlier in April, India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan was reportedly fined for breaking rules during the coronavirus lockdown in his home district Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

The cricketer also was fined Rs 500 for using his car during the curfew hours, which was enforced by the administration to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the area. Dhawan used his car to visit his bank without obtaining permission to use the vehicle during the curfew in his area.

India on Wednesday (June 24) registered 418 deaths and highest single-day spike of 16,922 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases in India stand at 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated & 14,894 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
