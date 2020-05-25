Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Kevin Pietersen claims the 'forced break' may have extended careers of several athletes

By

London, May 25: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen believes the forced break in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the world to a grinding halt, has extended the career of several athletes.

The sporting activities across the globe have either been suspended or postponed due to the lockdown or self-isolation imposed in almost every country.

While club football returned in Germany and a couple of T10 leagues started in some countries, the rest of the world still forced to remain indoors. Some leagues are on the way to resumption in the days to come and players are slowly stepping on the field to begin practice.

Amidst all this, the former English batsman claimed the break during the lockdown must have helped the athletes to recuperate from their injuries or niggles and it will eventually help lengthen their careers. Pietersen also added that the break also helped the players get mentally fit.

Pietersen took to his Twitter handle on Monday (May 25) and wrote, "I wonder how many sportsmen/women have had their careers lengthened with this forced break? Little niggles healing. A mental break from the pressure. Falling back in love with their sport. Would be interesting to find out?"

Pietersen earlier claimed that Steve Smith's accomplishments are pale in comparison to Virat Kohli's "unreal numbers" and the Indian captain has outstripped even the great Sachin Tendulkar with his mastery of chases.

Smith and Kohli are among the leading batsmen in the world now but for Pietersen, the Australian doesn't even come close to the Indian superstar.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 138,845 | World - 5,494,455
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 21:25 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue