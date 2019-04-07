Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Could not have asked for a better start, says Alzarri Joseph after dream IPL debut

By Pti
Mumbai Indians pacer Alzarri Joseph (right) claimed the best bowling figures in IPL history
Mumbai Indians pacer Alzarri Joseph (right) claimed the best bowling figures in IPL history

Hyderabad, April 7: "I could not have asked for a better start," a soft spoken Alzarri Joseph said after claiming the best bowling figures in IPL history on his tournament debut.

IPL special page | IPL 2019 full schedule | Points Table | SRH vs MI - As it happened

Young Windies pacer ended with sensational figures of six for 12 in 3.4 overs, bettering the effort of Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, who had taken six for 14 in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008, on Saturday (April 6) night.

His rare feat helped Mumbai Indians register a 40-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring game.

"It is a dream. I could not have asked for a better start. I just backed my plans and it worked. My plan was to keep it simple and back myself," said Joseph at the post match presentation.

Joseph's first over in IPL was a wicket maiden in which he removed the dangerous David Warner.

"I know we had a game to win and I was focused on that. The boys are playing well and putting in a lot of hard work," said the 20-year-old when asked why he did not celebrate Warner's wicket.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 2 - 0 ATM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue