Covid-19: BCCI to contribute Rs 51 crores to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary and Office Bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced to donate INR 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens.

The BCCI stated in a media release on Saturday that the board will do their bit to help the nation fight the outbreak. “The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-1) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times.

“The BCCI will contribute to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations.

The statement further added, “The Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity.”

While the novel virus has infected over 6 lakh people worldwide and claimed over 28,000 lives, India has 994 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

Source: BCCI Release