CPL 2020: Driven Tanveer ready to entertain at 'biggest party in sport'

It is five months since Tanveer was last in action, claiming figures of 3-26 in a Pakistan Premier League victory for Multan Sultans.

The paceman will finally get the chance to charge in again for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Tuesday (August 18), when the first major global Twenty20 competition since the coronavirus pandemic ground sport to a halt gets under way.

Tanveer has showcased his talents all over the world at international level and in franchise tournaments, thriving on the atmosphere at packed venues.

The 35-year-old quick understands why CPL 2020 matches will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 crisis, but he will miss the special atmosphere in a part of the world where they certainly know how to enjoy themselves.

He told Stats Perform News: "You definitely need spectators who applaud your good performances and that is what we are used to.

"It will take time to get used to these new rules and lack of fans, it's going to be tough for sure. Especially in the Caribbean, because the CPL is the biggest party in sport.

"You see people coming and cheering for both teams and whoever wins they don't care, and they will celebrate anyway. You see them drinking, dancing and enjoying themselves and that is what makes CPL a bit different than other leagues.

"We're going to miss that, but obviously we know that cricket is the most important part and luckily we have the chance to play.

"The first thing that came into my mind when I signed for St Kitts was 'Oh, I'm going to play cricket!'.

"As a passionate cricketer, as a fan of cricket, it's just in our blood. I'm just so pleased we have some cricket to play. Yes, there are some hard rules, but the bottom line is we at least get to play."

He spent a fortnight largely consigned to his hotel room in Trinidad under strict quarantine rules and has only had a short time to prepare for the CPL with his team-mates.

Tanveer will be unleashed on the Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday (August 18) and plans to show the Pakistan selectors he be will ready to come to the party at the ICC T20 World Cup in India next year.

He said: "My priority will be to play for Pakistan and now we have two World Cups coming back-to-back [the second in Australia in 2022].

"I'm looking forward to playing in those big competitions before moving on, because obviously one day you have to retire.

"I've already been part of a team that has won a World Cup for Pakistan, so I would highly hope that I can finish on a high note.

"The way I have been performing in domestic cricket and in the PSL, I'm bowling well and I have a chance to make it into the Pakistan team. It's down to what the selection committee and management decide obviously, but I'll be trying my best to get back into the Pakistan team."