CPL 2020: Fabian Allen ruled out of the tournament after missing flight from Jamaica to Barbados

Barbados, August 7: West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) after missing his flight from Jamaica to Barbados.

Allen, who was to play for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2020, was due to reach Barbados on an internal flight on August 3 before boarding the charter to Trinidad. However, he was late to reach the airport and subsequently missed his flight, reports ESPNcricinfo.

"Unfortunately, there was some confusion with his understanding of the flight details and he missed the flight. We explored all possibilities, but due to the pandemic and travel restrictions in Trinidad, the charter flight on Monday was the only way he could enter the country," Allen's agent was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Under Trinidad and Tobago's lockdown rules amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nobody is allowed to enter or exit the country other than on those charter flights, meaning the all-rounder will not be able to take part in the tournament and will also not be replaced in the squad.

The 2020 edition of the CPL will take place in Trinidad & Tobago from August 18 and September 20. The tournament will have a full season and will feature overseas and Caribbean players. The matches will be played behind closed doors with COVID-19 guidelines in place for the teams and officials.

Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
