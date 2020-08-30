CPL 2020: Kieron Pollard takes Knight Riders to sixth straight win

The Knight Riders installed themselves as firm favourites for the title after recording a sixth straight win to stay atop the table.

Sent in to bat, Tridents lost Shai Hope (4) early but Johnson Charles (47) and Kyle Mayers (42) showed a lot of aggression to help the team post 148 for 7.

In reply, the Knight Riders were struggling at 62 for 5 but Pollard smashed nine sixes and two fours in his 72 off 28 balls to take the team home.

1

9936-nonopta-8291

Earlier, Charles scored 44 of the Tridents' 59 for 1 in first 10 overs. He was out when he steered a full toss straight to Simmons at point. Mayers then launched a few fours before Jason Holder was the third to leave as Tridents slipped to 95 for 3.

Mayers and Corey Anderson tried to force the pace but Sikandar Raza struck twice in the 17th over, dismissing both the batsmen to leave them at 107 for five.

Ashley Nurse (19) and Rashid Khan (12) then played some lusty shots to take the Tridents to close to the 150-mark.

Chasing the total, Knight Riders lost two quick wickets of Tion Webster (5) and Colin Munro (0) to be reduced to six for two.

Rashid Khan then trapped Bravo leg before in a wicket-maiden. Tim Siefert (4) then edged Raymon Reifer to the keeper as Knight Riders were 48 for four.

When Pollard came to the crease the team needed 87 off 39 balls. He served notice smashing Hayden Walsh into the scoreboard first ball and then hammered Rashid for a six over long-off.

After Lendl Simmons left, the Knight Riders needed 66 in 24 balls.

In the 17th over, Pollard smashed four sixes before hitting Reifer for successive fours in the next over to reduce the equation to 31 off last 12 balls.

With two brutal sixes off Holder, Pollard made it 15 off the final over. He started with a six off Reifer but was run out the next ball while going for a desperate second run.

With eight needed in four balls, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales took them home.

Trinbago Knight Riders will next play Jamaica Tallawahs on Tuesday (September 1).