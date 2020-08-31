CPL 2020: Match 21: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

The Tallawahs have a W, L, W, L record in their last four matches but the presence of some strong players in their line-up will make it naïve to hand over favourite tag to Knight Riders. Here's MyKhel's Dream11 Fantasy tips for the game and match it with yours.

1. Team News - Trinbago Knight Riders

Knight Riders are easily the most consistent team in the CPL 2020. They have won all the six matches under the able guidance of Kieron Pollard, who made a fifty in Knight Riders' win over Barbados Tridents in their last match. Pollard's 28-ball 72 that contained 2 fours and 9 sixes was one of the most thunderous innings in the CPL 2020 yet. It saved the Trinbago outfit from a potential defeat. They will also take heart from the fact that opener Lendl Simmons is showing increasing consistency. Bowlers like Kharry Pierre and Jayden Seales too are getting around and giving consistent outputs.

2. Team News - Jamaica Tallawahs

The Tallawahs will be eager to get a word on Andre Russell, who has now missed two matches with a knee niggle. His presence could lift the team against a strong unit like Knight Riders. But the Tallawahs should be in some confident mood that even without Russell they managed a win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their previous match. Opener Glenn Phillips has been consistent in the CPL 2020 and made a fine 79 against the Patriots. Fidel Edwards and Mujeeb ur Rahman continue to be impressive along with Veeraswamy Permaul. However, the Tallawahs will be happy to see Carlos Brathwaite coming up with a big contribution as he took 3 for 11 against Patriots.

3. Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Asad Ali, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Chadwick Walton, Veeraswamy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tom Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, A Hosein, Kieron Pollard, Sikandar Raza, Kharry Pierrer, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed.

4. Dream11

Glenn Phillips (wk), Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kharry Pierre. Fidel Edwards, Jayden Seales.

5. Match details

Date: September 1

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode