CPL 2021: Player Draft: All you need to know: India timing, Where to watch, teams, rules

But the six teams have already taken the first step, announcing the player retention ahead of the CPL 2021 Player Draft that will take place on Friday (May 28) virtually. It will be a chance for the teams to fill the remaining spots in their respective squads ahead of the CPL 2021.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions of the CPL as they had lifted their fourth title in 2020 and now they stand as the most successful team in the league. They will be led by the unflappable Kieron Pollard in CPL 2021 and have retained their core team that landed them the crown last year.

There are other teams like former champions Barbados Tridents and last year's finalists St Lucia Zouks who would want to upset the apple cart of the Knight Riders. For it, they will require a good, all-round unit, challenging a solid champion outfit. However, Zouks suffered a jolt as Darren Sammy, who led them to final last year, had opted for a more passive role as brand ambassador of the side for CPL 2021.

Let's take a look at the CPL 2021 Player Draft details like telecast, India timing etc.

"It's CPL Draft time! Who will be picked for your franchise? Watch the draft show on our official Facebook page and YouTube channel where all of the squads will be revealed on Friday (May 28)," the CPL officials announced on their Twitter handle.

When is the draft: Friday (May 28).

India time: 6.30 PM IST

Where to watch: You can watch the CPL 2021 Player Draft through the official Facebook and YouTube channel of the league.

CPL 2021 Player Draft rules

Players have been divided into three groups.

Pool A: international cricketers from West Indies and overseas.

Pool B: A mix of international and over 100 local players, a few of whom have represented West Indies.

Pool C: The Under-23 players from across the Caribbean islands.

Each team can pick four players from Pool A, seven players from Pool B and two from Pool C.