Early World Cup reserve days 'extremely complex', says ICC

By Opta
Three matches have ended without a result due to rain
London, June 12: ICC chief executive David Richardson said reserve days for weather reasons in the first phase of the Cricket World Cup would be "extremely complex to deliver" after a third match in five days ended without a result.

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Unseasonable rain across the United Kingdom continued to impact the tournament on Tuesday (June 11), with Bangladesh's clash against Sri Lanka in Bristol abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Monday's clash between South Africa and West Indies, in which just 7.3 overs were played, and another complete washout on Friday (June 7) for Pakistan's meeting against luckless Sri Lanka

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes argued the case for reserve days during the initial phase of the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday (June 11), saying: "We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day, when actually this tournament is a long tournament."

With rain and forecasts the talk of the cricket world, outgoing ICC boss Richardson said that Rhodes' suggestion was not plausible for a host of reasons.

"Factoring in a reserve day for every match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup would significantly increase the length of the tournament and practically would be extremely complex to deliver," Richardson said in a statement.

"It would impact pitch preparation, team recovery and travel days, accommodation and venue availability, tournament staffing, volunteer and match officials availability, broadcast logistics and very importantly the spectators who in some instances have travelled hours to be at the game.

"There is also no guarantee that the reserve day would be free from rain either."

Richardson added reserve days would be in place later in the tournament, before expressing his disappointment with the British weather.

"We have reserve days factored in for the knock-out stages, knowing that over the course of 45 group games we should play the large majority," he added.

"This is extremely unseasonable weather. In the last couple of days we have experienced more than twice the average monthly rainfall for June which is usually the third driest month in the UK. In 2018 there was just 2mm of rain in June but the last 24 hours alone has seen around 100mm fall in the south-east of England.

"When a match is affected by weather conditions, the venue team work closely with Match Officials and Ground Staff to ensure that we have the best possible opportunity to play cricket, even if it is a reduced-overs game."

Weather permitting, the Cricket World Cup will continue on Wednesday (June 12) when Australia face Pakistan in Taunton.

