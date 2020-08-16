Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cricketers, political class mourn death of Chetan Chauhan

By Pti

New Delhi, Aug 16: The country's cricket fraternity as well as the political class, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday mourned the death of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who wore many hats in his illustrious career.

Former India opener and MP Chetan Chauhan succumbs to Covid 19 | Chetan Chauhan passes away: Ganguly, Shah mourn former cricketer’s death

Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

PM Narendra Modi

Chauhan, who was 73, was serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

Leading the tributes was the PM himself. "Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP.

"Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on his twitter handle.

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai. He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team. May his soul Rest in Peace."

Virat Kohli

Indian captain and batting maestro Virat Kohli was shocked by Chauhan's demise. "Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Jay Shah

After his cricket career, Chauhan twice served as a Member of Parliament and also worked for the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities. BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted, "Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan ji. In him nation has not only lost a fine cricketer but also a great human being today.

"His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief."

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that his last rites will be performed on Monday. "My colleague and former cricketer #ChetanChauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow," the CM tweeted.

VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman hailed his contribution both in the field of politics and cricket. "Sad to hear about #ChetanChauhan Sir's demise. His contribution to Indian Cricket and Politics was immense. My prayers are with the family!," VVS Laxman tweeted.

Anil Kumble

Ex-India captain and spin great Anil Kumble remembered his conversations with Chauhan. "Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

Virender Sehwag

The Delhi duo of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir also paid their tributes to Chauhan. "My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti!" Sehwag wrote.

Gautam Gambhir

While Gambhir tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones!"

Irfan Pathan

Former all-rounder Irfan pathan also took to social media to express his sadness. "Saddened by the demise of indian test player #ChetanChauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family."

R Ashwin

Also joining the long list was off-spinner R Ashwin. "Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsman and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Folded hands RIP."

Virat Kohli

Indian captain and batting maestro Virat Kohli was shocked by Chauhan's demise. "Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family."

More CHETAN CHAUHAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,589,682 | World - 21,605,509
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 21:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue