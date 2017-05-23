Manchester Arena attack: Cricketers anguished over loss of lives at Ariana Grande concert

|
Yuvraj Singh
Senior India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said his prayers are with the people of Manchester and condemned the appalling act.
|
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan vented his anguish over Twitter in this way.
|
Mitchell McClenaghan
The New Zealand pacer prayed for the victims of the terror attack. He headed for England immediately after IPL 2017.
|
Kevin Pietersen
This is how former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen condemned the cowardly attack.
|
Jos Buttler
This is how England cricketer Jos Buttler reacted on Twitter over Manchester Arena attack.
|
Sam Billings
England cricketer Sam Billings prayed for the victims of Manchester attack.
|
Darren Lehmann
Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, their families and loved ones, said Australia coach Darren Lehmann.
|
Anil Kumble
This is how India Head Coach Anil Kumble expressed his condolences to the loss of lives in Manchester attack.
|
Shikhar Dhawan
India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote he was saddened with the Manchester Arena attack and prayed for the families of the deceased.
|
Suresh Raina
This is how veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina reacted.
|
Chris Gayle
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle also prayed for the families of Manchester victims.
|
Faf du Plessis
This is how South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis reacted on Twitter.