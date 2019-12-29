Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Only few Pakistan players subjected Danish Kaneria to prejudice, racism not part of Pakistan team's culture: Akhtar

By Pti
A few Pakistan players subjected Danish Kaneria to prejudice, racism not part of Pakistan teams culture: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi, Dec 29: Asserting that religion-based discrimination has never been part of Pakistan cricket team's culture, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has clarified that only one or two of his teammates subjected Danish Kaneria to prejudice.

Akhtar on Thursday (December 27) had claimed that a few Pakistani cricketers were reluctant to even eat with him because he is a Hindu. The former leg-spinner later supported Akhtar's claim, saying there were a "few players" who targetted him for being a Hindu during his time with the national team but he never felt the urge or the pressure to change his religion.

Danish Kaneria: 'I didn't get any support from Pakistan Govt or PCB'

Akhtar on Saturday night took to Twitter to issue a clarification on his statement, mildly backtracking from his earlier comments.

"I watched the mess that was made of my statement, which was taken completely out of context," Akhtar wrote on his handle, attaching a video of his YouTube channel. In the video, the former speedster said, "There is an unwritten contract that we got to respect every player no matter what. But there was some hesitation shown by a few players but this is not our team's code of conduct.

Danish Kaneria controversy: Know 7 Non-Muslim cricketers who played for Pakistan

"This is just 1-2 players and these kinds of players are there all over the world who pass racist comments," he said. Akhtar said he immediately stepped in to stop those players, which shows as a society they don't indulge in racial discrimination.

"We, as a society, should realise that this should be nipped in the bud. I am a product of this society and I did that. I had told them I will throw you out if you talk like this (about Kaneria's faith). Because this is not our culture," he said. "We as a nation did not let such discriminatory thoughts prevail. We stopped it there. We have improved a lot as a society in the last 10-15 years."

Danish Kaneria wouldn't have played 10 years for Pakistan had there been bias: Javed Miandad

Kaneria played 61 Tests for Pakistan, claiming 261 wickets and Akhtar heaped praise on the former leg-spinner. "Danish has helped Pakistan win a lot of matches. Danish has played for Pakistan for 10 years. He was played over Mushtaq Ahmed. I still feel he should have been played two years earlier."

The 39-year-old is currently serving a life ban after being found guilty of spot-fixing alongside Mervyn Westfield while playing for Essex against Durham in 2009. Kaneria, who had admitted to spot-fixing in 2018 after six years of denial, on Saturday alleged that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the government did not offer him any help after being banned from the sport.

"Danish Kaneria was never left out (of the team) by Pakistan. He was dropped because of the ECB. He had a match-fixing issue and the ECB penalised him for that. Pakistan did no wrong to him," Akhtar said.

More DANISH KANERIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue