DDCA chief Sharma meets Lt Governor, apprises him of recent development in association

DDCA apex council rejects Ombudsman's order reinstating Rajat Sharma as president

Sharma along with the DDCA directors also presented Baijal with a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs on behalf of DDCA to be given to the Delhi Police for its Martyr's Fund. Sharma had resigned from his post on Saturday, citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures".

He was, however, reinstated by DDCA ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Sunday, besides fixing November 27 to formally hear the matter. The decision didn't go down well with the Apex Council with nine out of 16 members on Tuesday questioning the Ombudsman's role.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the matter, which included the circumstances in which Sharma had to resign, the details of order dated 17.11.2019 passed by DDCA Ombudsman, open defiance of the orders and authority of the Ombudsman by certain members.

DDCA' Govt nominated Directors Rajan Tiwari, RP Singh also briefed Baijal about the conduct and activities of certain members of the Apex council and why they decided to write to Ombudsman to take back the resignation of Sharma. The Lt Governor was also made aware of the Ombudsman hearing on November 27.