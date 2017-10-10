Dean Jones appointed interim coach of Afghanistan

Cricket
Bengaluru, October 10: Former Australia batsman and commentator Dean Jones will coach Afghanistan in their upcoming Hong Kong tour.

Jones, who visited Kabul last month to commentate on the Shpageeza Twenty20 tournament, will take charge for Afghanistan's four-day Intercontinental Cup game from October 20-23, and could become a permanent fixture, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday (October 10).

"Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed Dean Jones, a prominent former Australian cricketer and commentator, as its head coach for the four-day Intercontinental games in Hong Kong," the board said in a statement.

"Both parties will consider a long-term agreement after the games," it said.

Jones said in a Twitter message that he was happy to lead Afghanistan's cricket team in Hong Kong.

