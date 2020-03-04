Delhi Capitals paint NIFT blue at its annual cultural event ‘Spectrum' ahead of IPL 2020

But these were no regular fans of Delhi Capitals and cricket. The creative genius of the students took us aback as we saw them create incredible illustrations bringing out the essence of who we are as a team. This is truly New Delhi. New thoughts and new talent have energised the Delhi Capitals team for the upcoming season of IPL.

Being the 'Sports Team Partner ' of Spectrum Delhi Capitals engaged the students in a range of immersive experiences including, Throw it to Pant, Colour the Qila Kotla & Artist Gallery. The winners were gifted official DC merchandise.

The students of NIFT, enthusiastically created banners, sketches and painting themselves in DC colours to show their love for their favourite team - Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of their captain Shreyas Iyer, will begin their campaign in IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab on March 30. Delhi Capitals had a brilliant run in the previous edition of the league and they will be raring to begin on a positive note.

The team is brimming with the presence of star players like Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, etc.