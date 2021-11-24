Delhi teenager smashes triple ton in U-13 Cricket Tournament

New Delhi, Nov. 24: Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Cricket Academy cricketer Mohak Kumar set the Shiksha Bharti Public School stadium alight on Monday with a memorable innings.
Facing off against Endurance Cricket Academy U-13 in the Dream Chazers Cup U-13 Cricket Tournament, Mohak smashed 331 runs in 125 balls.
Kumar came in to bat at number four after Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Cricket Academy lost their openers with just 5 runs on the board. He immediately took charge, smashing a whopping 28 fours and 30 sixes.
The 13-year-old, who spent 137 minutes in the middle, scored at a strike-rate of 264.80. With considerable contributions from wicketkeeper Shivaai Malik (67) and Aryan Bhardwaj (40), the Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Cricket Academy posted an imposing total of 576/7 in their 40 overs.
In reply, Medhansh from Endurance Cricket Academy U-13 played a brilliant innings as well, scoring 126 runs off 53 balls. However, he didn't receive much support from the other end as Endurance Cricket Academy U-13 were bowled out for 153 in 17.1 overs.
Waman and Yatin Solanki were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Cricket Academy with figures of 5/29 and 4/45, respectively.
Source: Delhi Capitals
