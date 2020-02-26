Delhi violence: Indian cricketers condemn violence in the national capital, appeal for peace & harmony

At least 24 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence which broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago, triggered by clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. My request to all of you is to keep calm and peace in Delhi. Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2020

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

What’s going on in Delhi is heart breaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other 🙏 #DelhiBurning — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 26, 2020

Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 26, 2020