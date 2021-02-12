Cricket
Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra appointed BCCI General Manager - Game Development; replaces Saba Karim

By

New Delhi, Feb 12: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have appointed Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra as the new General Manager for Game Development, replacing former India cricketer Saba Karim.

Malhotra, in his more than a two-decade-long stint in the cricket industry, has also held senior positions at the ICC and has been responsible for overseeing cricket operations of various ICC events.

"Yes, Dhiraj Malhotra has been formally appointed as GM (Game Development). He will be joining from Monday, February 15," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Friday (February 12).

Saba Karim resigns as BCCI General Manager Cricket Operations: Report

Karim's three-year stint had ended last month after being on six months notice period. According to the BCCI website, the GM (Game Development) "will be responsible for determining and monitoring the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields besides the administration of the Domestic Tours Programme."

The BCCI brass is confident that Malhotra's extensive work in ICC operations and as Delhi Capitals chief executive will come in handy. "Dhiraj's joining Delhi franchise coincided with two of their best seasons, including playoffs and a second-place finish. Also when he was with DC, he was asked to help out at the ICC World Cup in England due to his vast knowledge," the source said.

Story first published: Friday, February 12, 2021, 23:16 [IST]
