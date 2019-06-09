Dhoni to mask army insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves against Australia?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its communique to the BCCI had clearly said Dhoni would not be permitted to wear the army logo on his gloves because it directly opposes the dress code during such events. Though the CoA chief Vinod Rai and other BCCI staff backed Dhoni in the issue, it may that they are not keen to have a tussle with the ICC in the middle of a tournament.

However, some sections indicated that Dhoni might indeed continue to sport the emblem as this was not directly a sponsorship issue and as a Lt Colonel with the Territorial Army, Dhoni is full entitled to display the badge. "Wait and watch what happens," was the answer from a team source when queried about the action forward planned by the BCCI and the team management.

Meanwhile, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma refused to comment on the Mahendra Singh Dhoni gloves controversy, saying he has no idea whatsoever about the issue.

"I have no idea about it at all," Rohit told reporters on the eve of India's World Cup clash against defending champions Australia on Sunday. "I am not the captain. I don't know what is happening with that and have nothing to say about it. Let's see what happens tomorrow."

During India's opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni's green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) had sought permission from the ICC to allow Dhoni to continue sporting the insignia but the World Governing body eventually cited regulations in denying the permission.