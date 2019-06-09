Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dhoni to mask army insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves against Australia?

By
Dhoni to mask army insignia on gloves?
Dhoni to mask army insignia on gloves?

London, June 9: With the furore over him wearing the army insignia on his gloves reaching a crescendo, it seems that MS Dhoni is likely to mask the dagger emblem on his wicketkeeping during the game against Australia at the Oval on Sunday (June 9).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its communique to the BCCI had clearly said Dhoni would not be permitted to wear the army logo on his gloves because it directly opposes the dress code during such events. Though the CoA chief Vinod Rai and other BCCI staff backed Dhoni in the issue, it may that they are not keen to have a tussle with the ICC in the middle of a tournament.

However, some sections indicated that Dhoni might indeed continue to sport the emblem as this was not directly a sponsorship issue and as a Lt Colonel with the Territorial Army, Dhoni is full entitled to display the badge. "Wait and watch what happens," was the answer from a team source when queried about the action forward planned by the BCCI and the team management.

Meanwhile, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma refused to comment on the Mahendra Singh Dhoni gloves controversy, saying he has no idea whatsoever about the issue.

"I have no idea about it at all," Rohit told reporters on the eve of India's World Cup clash against defending champions Australia on Sunday. "I am not the captain. I don't know what is happening with that and have nothing to say about it. Let's see what happens tomorrow."

During India's opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni's green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) had sought permission from the ICC to allow Dhoni to continue sporting the insignia but the World Governing body eventually cited regulations in denying the permission.

More MS DHONI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 14 - June 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue