BCCI accepts Dinesh Karthik's apology for entering Trinbago Knight Riders' dressing room without permission

By
BCCI accepts Dinesh Karthiks apology for entering Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room without permission

New Delhi, Sep 16: Days after veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik tendered an unconditional apology for violating the clause of his central contract by entering the dressing room of a Caribbean Premier League franchise, the BCCI on Monday (September 16) accepted Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's apology.

India discard Karthik tendered an "unconditional apology" for violating BCCI's central contract clause by watching a Caribbean Premier League game from the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders' dressing room. Karthik leads Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The BCCI has accepted Dinesh Karthik's apology and the matter is now a closed chapter," a Board official told PTI.

As per the central contract, Karthik, who has played 26 Tests and 94 ODIs for India, should have taken permission from the BCCI before attending the match. His contract bars him from being associated with any private league.

Karthik was seen in a Trinbago Jersey, while watching the match from the dressing room, prompted the BCCI to issue a show-cause notice, asking why his central contract should not be cancelled.

Karthik, in his reply, submitted that he went to Port of Spain on KKR coach Brendon McCullum's request and watched the match wearing the TKR jersey on the New Zealander's insistence.

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
Read in Telugu: కార్తీక్ బేషరతు క్షమాపణను అంగీకరించిన బీసీసీఐ

