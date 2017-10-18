Domestic violence case filed against Yuvraj Singh and his family in Gurugram

New Delhi, Oct 18: A domestic violence case has been filed against veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his family by his sister-in-law.

Akanksha Sharma, who hails from Gurugram, who is the wife of Yuvraj's younger brother Zoravar Singh, has alleged that the cricketer's family has caused her 'mental and financial torture.

As per an ANI report, Police has booked Akanksha's husband Zoravar Singh, mother-in-law Shabnam and brother-in-law Yuvraj in the case. A notice has been sent to the Singh family in this regard.

"Yes, Akanksha has filed a case of domestic violence against Yuvraj, Zoravar and their mother Shabnam," her lawyer Swati Singh was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

Akanshka, who came into the spotlight after she became a contestant on the TV reality show Bigg Boss, has alleged that the cricketer had been a "mute spectator" to the "suffering" caused to her.

Asked how Yuvraj was involved, the lawyer said: "Look, domestic violence does not mean just physical violence. It also means mental and financial torture, which can be attributed to Yuvraj. Yuvraj was a mute spectator to the suffering caused to my client by Zoravar and his mother.

The first hearing on the matter is on October 21. Akanksha has refused to speak until then but her lawyer confirmed it to Spotboye news website.

Yuvraj's younger brother Zorawar got married to her in 2014. During her stint on the reality show, she'd revealed that she'd walked out of the marriage after just four months.

Yuvraj's mother, however, has been consistently quashing the accusations levelled against her and her family.