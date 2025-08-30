India vs Tajikistan Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch CAFA Nations Cup on TV and Online?

Cricket DPL 2025: Nitish Rana's 55-ball 134* Powers West Delhi Lions To Qualifier 2
Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Aug 29: The West Delhi Lions stormed into Qualifier 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, thanks to skipper Nitish Rana's breathtaking 134* off 55 balls, which guided his team to a stunning seven-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Batting first, the Superstarz posted a commanding 201/5 in 20 overs. Openers Anmol Sharma and Ankur Kaushik gave them the perfect platform with a 67-run partnership. However, quick wickets in the middle overs slowed the scoring rate, reducing them to 78/3.

Captain Tejasvi Dahiya and Sumit Mathur then took charge, adding a brilliant 108-run stand for the fourth wicket. Dahiya's aggressive 60 off 33 balls kept the scoreboard ticking, while Mathur's unbeaten 48 off 26 ensured South Delhi crossed the 200-mark.

In reply, the Lions faced early pressure as both openers departed cheaply in the powerplay. But skipper Nitish Rana, in sublime form, led from the front. He built a match-defining 97-run partnership with Krish Yadav (31 off 22) to steady the innings.

Once set, Rana unleashed his full range of strokes-lofted drives, authoritative pulls, and precision cuts-to dismantle the bowling attack. His 134* off just 55 balls*, laced with boundaries and clean hitting, turned the contest decisively in Lions' favor.

Despite losing Yadav to Aman Bharti, Rana ensured the chase remained on track. With composure and calculated aggression, he took the Lions past the target in the penultimate over, sparking wild celebrations in their camp.

With this victory, West Delhi Lions advance to Qualifier 2, where they will meet East Delhi Riders on Saturday. The winner will earn the right to face Central Delhi Kings in the grand finale, setting up an electrifying climax to DPL 2025.