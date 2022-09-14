Duleep Trophy 2022-23 Semi-Final 2, South Zone Vs North Zone: Venue, Probable Playing XIs, Where to watch

A dominant North Zone qualified for the semi-finals after getting the better of the East Zone in a one-sided contest. Right-arm pacer Navdeep Singh (3/83) and left-arm orthodox spinner Nishant Sandhu (3/64) were the pick of the bowlers for North Zone in the quarterfinal match against East Zone. While Siddharth Kaul, Pulkit Narang, Himanshu Rana and Dhruv Shorey picked up a wicket each against a weaker opponent.

Yash Dhull scored an impressive 193 off 243 balls and helped his team post a mammoth 545 in 148.5 overs which was enough for them to be declared winners by the first innings. While Mandeep Singh and Himanshu Rana notched up the fifties in the match.

They will now face a strong South Zone side which directly enters the semis and comprises several big stars in the first class circuit. Some of the names in this squad are India Test regulars like Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, and Navdeep Saini. The team also has cricketers like Manish Pandey, Babar Indrajith, K Gowtham, and Devdutt Padikkal, among others.

South Zone Squad: Baba Indrajith, Devdutt Padikkal, Hanuma Vihari (c), Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Rohan Kunnummal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lakshya Garg, Ravi Teja, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Ricky Bhui (wk), Basil Thampi, CV Stephen, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan.

North Zone Squad: Dhruv Shorey, Himanshu Rana, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c), Qamran Iqbal, Yash Dhull, Akash Vasisht, Nishant Sandhu, Pulkit Narang, Satish Kaul, Anmol Malhotra, Jagjit Singh, Mayan Dagar, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Vikas Mishra.

Probable Playing XIs:

North Zone: Yash Dhull, Manan Vohra, Dhruv Shorey, Mandeep Singh (C), Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sandhu, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Pulkit Narang, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh, Navdeep Saini.

South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (C), Ricky Bhuyi (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajeet, Krishnappa Gowtham, T Ravi Teja, Basil Thampi, R Sai Kishore, CV Stephen.

Players to watch out for: Yash Dhull, Mayank Agarwal, Dhruv Shorey, Baba Indrajeet, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, R Sai Kishore, Nishant Sandhu, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini.

Venue:

Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem, Tamil Nadu.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch?

Star Sports Channels and live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.