Duleep Trophy Winners: The Full List of Champions and Runners Up Since 1961-62 Season

By

Duleep Trophy, an annual domestic first-class cricket competition organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is usually played between the different zone of the country featuring players from state and regional cricket associations.

The domestic competition named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji of Nawanagar (also known as 'Duleep'), was started by BCCI in 1961-62 season featuring 5 teams in a knockout format and has since expanded to a 6-team tournament, but is still contested in knockout format.

The Duleep Trophy has featured zonal teams - North, South, Central, East and West since it's inception. From 2016-17 to 2019-20 seasons, the Duleep Trophy was contested by 3 teams - India Red, India Blue and India Green.

There has also been overseas involvement in the Duleep Trophy over the years with each West Indies and Sri Lanka stars featuring. In 1962-63 season, each team except the Central Zone had the opportunity to strengthen their bowling ranks with a West Indies player.

In 2006-07 season, Sri Lanka A team that included the likes of Chamara Silva played the tournament and finished runners up after suffering an 8-wicket loss in the final.

The Duleep Trophy in 2002-03 season featured five teams - Elite Group A, Elite Group B, Elite Group C, Plate Group A and Plate Group B based on that season's Ranji Trophy groups instead of the zonal teams.

In the 58 editions of Duleep Trophy held so far, only six have been decided on standings after round robin format, while the remaining were decided after a final.

The first ever edition was won by West Zone, who have also won the Duleep Trophy the most along with the North Zone. The two sides have won the Duleep Trophy 81 times so far. West Zone has also reached the final 33 times, while North Zone has reached the final 26 times.

However, both the sides have also shared the trophy with different teams at least once following a drawn result. North Zone has one shared trophy and West Zone has three.

South Zone, who has shared the trophy twice, is the next most successful team in the Duleep Trophy, having won the title 13 times and finished runners up 10 times followed by Central Zone, who have won the title 6 times in 16 final appearances.

The Duleep Trophy has been held every season since it's inception bar the 2020-21 season, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at the Duleep Trophy Winners and Runners Up List Season-Wise Since 1961-62 Season:

Season Winner(s) Runner Up Result
2019–20 India Red India Green India Red won by an innings and 38 runs
2018–19 India Blue India Red India Blue won by an innings and 187 runs
2017–18 India Red India Blue India Red won by 163 runs
2016–17 India Blue India Red India Blue won by 355 runs
2014–15 Central Zone South Zone Central Zone won by 9 runs
2013–14 North Zone & South Zone (shared) - Draw
2012–13 East Zone Central Zone East Zone won on 1st innings lead
2011–12 East Zone Central Zone East won by an innings and 20 runs
2010–11 South Zone North Zone South won by seven wickets
2009–10 West Zone South Zone West won by three wickets
2008–09 West Zone South Zone West won by 274 runs
2007–08 North Zone West Zone North won by six wickets
2006–07 North Zone Sri Lanka A North won by eight wickets
2005–06 West Zone East Zone West won by five wickets
2004–05 Central Zone North Zone Central won by nine wickets
2003–04 North Zone East Zone North won by 59 runs
2002–03 Elite C Plate Group B Round Robin
2001–02 West Zone North Zone Round Robin
2000–01 North Zone Central Zone Round Robin
1999–2000 North Zone West Zone Draw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1998–99 Central Zone West Zone Central won by 122 runs
1997–98 Central Zone & West Zone (shared) - Draw
1996–97 Central Zone South Zone Central won by 161 runs
1995–96 South Zone Central Zone Round Robin
1994–95 North Zone South Zone Round Robin
1993–94 North Zone West Zone Round Robin
1992–93 North Zone Central Zone Draw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1991–92 North Zone West Zone North won by 236 runs
1990–91 North Zone West Zone Draw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1989–90 South Zone Central Zone South won by 322 runs
1988–89 North Zone & West Zone (shared) - Draw
1987–88 North Zone West Zone Draw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1986–87 South Zone West Zone Draw, South won by 224 runs
1985–86 West Zone South Zone West by 9 wickets
1984–85 South Zone North Zone South won by 73 runs
1983–84 North Zone West Zone Draw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1982–83 North Zone South Zone North won by 8 wickets
1981–82 West Zone East Zone Draw, West won on 1st Innings lead
1980–81 West Zone East Zone Draw, West won by 1st Innings lead
1979–80 North Zone West Zone North won by 104 runs
1978–79 North Zone West Zone Draw, North won on 1st Innings lead
1977–78 West Zone North Zone Draw, West won on 1st Innings lead
1976–77 West Zone North Zone West won by 9 wickets
1975–76 South Zone North Zone South won by 37 runs
1974–75 South Zone West Zone South won by 9 wickets
1973–74 North Zone Central Zone Central Zone won by 76 runs
1972–73 West Zone Central Zone West Zone won by an innings and 172 runs
1971–72 Central Zone West Zone Central by 2 wickets
1970–71 South Zone East Zone South won by 10 wickets
1969–70 West Zone North Zone West Zone won by an innings and 81 runs
1968–69 West Zone South Zone Draw, West won on 1st Innings lead
1967–68 South Zone West Zone Draw, South won on 1st Innings lead
1966–67 South Zone West Zone Draw, South won on 1st Innings lead
1965–66 South Zone Central Zone South Zone by 1 Inn & 20 runs
1964–65 West Zone Central Zone West Zone by 1 Inn & 89 runs
1963–64 West Zone & South Zone (shared) - Draw
1962–63 West Zone South Zone West Zone by 1 Inn & 20 runs
1961–62 West Zone South Zone West Zone by 10 wickets
Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 21:45 [IST]
