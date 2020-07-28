Cricket
Emirates T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond

By
Abu Dhabi, July 28: Match 14 of thrilling and action-packed Emirates T10 league, features Fujairah Pacific Ventures as they take on Ajman Alubond. The Fujairah Pacific Ventures occupy 3rd position in the table with 4 points while Ajman Alubond sit just below them on 4th with 2 points.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures have delivered some good performances so far in the tournament but have only managed to win 2 matches out of 4. They fell short against Sharjah and Blues but bounced back strongly against Team Abu Dhabi and Dubai Pulse Secure. Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan and Alishan Sharafu have been the star performers for the team.

On the other hand, Ajman Alubond has won just 1 match out of 3 in the tournament. The side has some talented players in their squad like Amjad Gul, Nasir Aziz and Ameer Hamza, who have performed consistently so far. Youngster Ali Mirza, UAE U-19 player is immensely talented and if given a chance to play in this match, could come good. The team needs more from its young players to turn things around.

This promises to be an exciting encounter as both squads look well balanced and well organised. Fujairah Pacific Ventures looks the stronger side and will be favourites to win this game.

Probable Playing XIs:

Fujairah Pacific Ventures:

Muhammad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Sheraz Piya, Alishan Sharafu, Laqman Hazrat, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Sanchit Sharma

Ajman Alubond:

Abdul Shakoor, Anand Kumar, Ameer Hamza, Syed-Haider Shah, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Azhar, Nasir Aziz, Sapandeep Singh, Sharif Asadullah, Omer Farooq

Captain:

Asif Khan

Vice-Captain:

Waseem Muhammad

Wicket-Keepers: Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep

Batsmen: Amjad Gul-Khan, Basil Hameed, Sapandeep Singh, Laqman Hazrat

All-Rounders: Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers: Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Sharif Asadullah, Hassan Khalid.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 19:38 [IST]
