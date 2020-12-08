England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father Ged Stokes passes away after losing battle with brain cancer

London, December 8: England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes' father Gen Stokes passed away on Tuesday (December 8) after a battle with brain cancer. The 65-year-old, who is a former rugby player, was diagnosed with the illness in January this year.
Ged Stokes' former club Workington Town released a statement on the former's death which read: "It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away.
"Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed.
"Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too."
Ben Stokes travelled to New Zealand in August and missed the second half of the English summer, to spend time with his family.
Ged Stokes moved to England to work as a coach in Workington when Ben was 12 years old. The family settled in Cockermouth in Cumbria before Ged and his wife moved to Christchurch in 2013, the same year their son made his debut for England in Test cricket.
