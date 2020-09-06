England vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI, Live telecast, Live Streaming, India timing

The Eoin Morgan led side produced a terrific bowling performance in the death overs to deny the Aussies in what looked like an easy win for the tourists.

The Aaron Finch-led Australian side would be eager to make ammends in the second T20I today and square the series and keep their hopes alive.

You can be a part of the excitement by taking cues from MyKhel Dream11 and build your own team for the second England vs Australia T20I. Try your hand.

Team News: England

The hosts might have won the first match but they would be hoping for an improved show with the bat in the second game. Barring Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan none of the English batters lived up to the reputation. Captain Morgan would be looking for a better show in this department.

Englang bowlers, however, did remarkably well in the game as they scripted a comeback despite the Aussies getting off to a flying start. Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid played their roles to perfection and ensured a narrow win for the hosts.

Team News: Australia

Despite getting an opening stand of 98 runs, the Men in Yellow failed to overhaul the target to 163 and fell two short of it. David Warner's fifty and skipper Finch's 46 went in vain as the middle order failed to capitalise upon the brilliant start. Team would be hoping for a better show from Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey to keep the series alive.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

Dream11 Predictions:

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Dawid Malan, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice Captain: David Warner

Dream11 Team: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Dawid Malan, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wk), Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa.

5. Match details

Date: September 6

Time: 6:45 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Networks

Live Stream: Sony LIV