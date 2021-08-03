England vs India: Brad Hogg predicts the game changer for Team India in the Test series this year

In the last decade, the Indian teams arrived at English shores three times but failed to deliver as they suffered humiliating defeats on all three occasions. In 2011, India lost 4-0; in 2014 and 2018 the Indians won one match but ended up losing three and four Tests respectively. In the first two tours, the Indian side was led by MS Dhoni while Kohli captained the team in 2018.

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg is also amongst those who are backing Team India to create history in England. Hogg believes Kohli and his band will be better prepared for the challenge this time because they have been in the UK for over a month and have played some intra-squad and a first-class warm-up match against County Select XI.

On his YouTube channel, Hogg said: "The last time India went to England in 2018, they got walloped 4-1. But this is a new series. They have been over there for two months. They have played in the World Test Championship final. They have played a lot of warm-up games. So, there are no excuses. They should be adjusted to these foreign conditions."

Talking about the depth in the Indian squad and the impactful players in their ranks, Hogg said pacer Mohammed Shami is going to hold the key to their success.

"If you look at Shami, he bowled brilliantly the last time. He was just beating the outside edge and had a couple of dropped chances. But I think Shami is going to be the bee's knees in this series. He is the one who is going to win it for India. I think he is going to have a lot more luck if he bowls as he did in the World Test championship final," Hogg added.